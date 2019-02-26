Officer-involved shooting ruled justified

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor says a Feb. 3 officer-involved shooting on Interstate 81 was a “justifiable exercise of self defense and defense of others.”

According to a summary of the events in Fleenor’s ruling, the shooting victim, who was wanted in a hit and run, not only called 911 to give police his location, but also told the dispatcher and, subsequently the officers, he was suicidal and wanted them to shoot him.

Fleenor identified the man as Donovan Tatro. He said Tatro was seriously injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized.

“It appears that there is no real dispute as to the facts of this case,” Fleenor says in his ruling, issued Tuesday. He points out six officers with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were present at the scene and each either “saw, heard or saw and heard what transpired.

“All six officers were interviewed and wrote statements. Those interviews and statements are consistent with each other and those statements are corroborated by the physical evidence found at the scene,” Fleenor states.

According to the summary of the events, a “be on the lookout” was issued for Tatro’s vehicle after Tatro allegedly was involved in a hit and run in Pulaski. During the early-morning hours, Tatro called 911 to report he was in his vehicle on the shoulder of I-81, near the Claytor Lake exit.

“A tape recording of the 911 call makes it clear that Tatro was suicidal,” Fleenor said. “He further said that he had a loaded shotgun and that he had been drinking. He described having ‘given up,’ and that he ‘had promised a lot of people things that he could not deliver.’”

Fleenor says Tatro could be heard sobbing and crying periodically during the call. “He said that he wanted the officers to shoot him and that if they didn’t shoot him, he would shoot himself,” the ruling continues.

The officers talked to Tatro and asked him to put down the shotgun and exit the vehicle, Fleenor says, but Tatro ignored the requests and continued to state his desire to be shot and killed.

Fleenor said Tatro discharged the pump shotgun out the driver’s side of the pickup truck’s window, then exited the truck about five minutes later, approaching four officers behind the truck.

“Tatro yelled repeatedly for the officers to shoot him. They continued to try to reason with him and again directed him to put down the shotgun. Tatro then shot a second shot into the bank/wooded area off the highway,” Fleenor’s summary states.

Tatro then “again ‘racked’ the pump shotgun to prepare for a third shot. Tatro told the officers that he didn’t want to hurt them but he would if he had to. After continuing to attempt to reason with him, Tatro stated that the officers ‘had their chance to shoot him and missed their opportunity.’ He then faced one deputy and State Trooper and as he raised the shotgun towards them, the officers discharged their firearms towards him,” the summary states.

Fleenor says Tatro was struck in the abdomen and fell to the ground. At that point officers rushed to him, secured the firearm and rendered first aid.

Tatro stands charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, felony discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felony hit and run, according to Fleenor.

