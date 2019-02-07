NRCC receives grant to expand career pathways

Virginia Community College System (VCCS) recently awarded New River Community College (NRCC) a $119,918 “G3” grant to prepare students for in-demand career fieldcareers.

The “G3” (“Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back”) grant enables the college to expand existing programs and pathways for in-demand careers. The funds are part of $5.1 million in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act set aside for Virginia community colleges.

“The face of education and career training is shifting, and NRCC is committed to developing the next generation of highly skilled workers for our region,” said NRCC President Dr. Pat Huber. “The pathways that we will be able to cultivate as a result of this grant will help NRCC take one more step toward ensuring students have the right educational resources to succeed and to meet the needs of employers in New River Valley.”

The grant will be used in the areas of nursing, advanced manufacturing/industrial maintenance, cyber security/information technology and child development. Those needs are in alignment with targeted industry demand.

One of the ways NRCC plans to develop educational pathways is by bridging the gap between traditional credit and non-credit programs. For example, the nurse aide program — a short-term, non-credit program — will be enhanced to provide a pathway for students to transition seamlessly to the credit program in practical nursing, which already has an existing bridge to the associate degree nursing program.

The project will also support a joint initiative with Montgomery County Public Schools that will enable high school students to transition to NRCC’s associate degree nursing program by completing the first year of the program in high school.

