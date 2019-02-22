NRCC President honored by Phi Theta Kappa Society

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently awarded New River Community College President Pat Huber with their Paragon Award. The PTK Paragon Awards are given to new college presidents who show strong support of student success by recognizing academic achievements, leadership and service among high achieving students at their colleges.

Recipients of the Paragon Award are nominated by students at their campuses.

Huber became NRCC’s first female president in 2017. She began at NRCC in 1988 as an adjunct English instructor. In 1992, she took on a full-time position as an assistant professor. From there, she rose through the ranks becoming an assistant division chair in 1999, a dean in 2005 and vice president for instruction and student services in 2007, a position she held until becoming president.

More than 500 college presidents were eligible to receive the award, and only 25 college presidents from across the country were chosen.

“Dr. Huber has been so supportive of our PTK chapter at NRCC, even before she became NRCC’s president,” said Ellen Oliver, faculty co-sponsor for NRCC’s PTK Omega Eta chapter. “She has attended our induction ceremonies, cheered our students on as they completed College Projects and Honors in Action Projects and always lets us know how much she appreciates our presence on campus. Dr. Huber knows how much PTK membership benefits our students and supports us completely.”

“Dr. Huber’s commitment to student success is evidenced by her support of PTK,” remarked Brian Clark, faculty co-sponsor of PTK. “Her financial support of the chapter ensures that students have opportunities to attend conferences and conventions, at which they participate in professional development and learn how to bring PTK programs back to our community. She is a great leader, guiding a great institution and our chapter is honored to be a part her legacy.”

The organization has a history of promoting student success through engaged membership. Students who participate in PTK have a 91 percent student success rate, and research has shown that strong presidential leadership and support of PTK increases member success and the depth of their college experience.

NRCC students can be invited to join the Omega Eta chapter of PTK at NRCC if they have a minimum 3.2 cumulative GPA, completed at least 12 nondevelopmental credits at NRCC and are currently enrolled at the school. Members must maintain a 3.0 grade-point average to remain active in PTK. Oliver and Clark serve as faculty sponsors of Omega Eta at NRCC.

Nationally and internationally, PTK is made up of more than 3.5 million members and 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. For more information about PTK, visit www.ptk.org or NRCC’s PTK chapter page www.nr.edu/ptk.

