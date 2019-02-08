NRCC presents Black History Month program

By WILLIAM PAINE

In recognition of Black History month, New River Community College, along with NRCC’s Black History Committee, will sponsor a guest speaker and music program Sunday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. The event will be held in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin and admission is free.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill, who will speak on the topic of “African-Americans in Motion: Movement from Poverty to National Stages in Business and Politics.”

Hemphill has published a multitude of writings covering a variety of topics including gun violence and threat preparedness on college campuses, emerging financial concerns affecting the collegiate sphere, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and economic-related issues relating to education. He has also produced a myriad additional scholarly perspectives pertinent to the higher education environment.

The program will also include music. Pulaski Middle School student Dante Holmes will perform at the event as will Unlimited Praise, a praise and worship team from Radford Church of God in Christ.

The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information about the program, please contact Elaine Powell at (540) 674-3600, ext. 4478.

