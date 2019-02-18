NRCC holding Family Fun Festival in March

New River Community College is holding its annual “Family Fun Festival” Saturday, March 2, 1-4 p.m., on its Dublin campus.

The festival offers a variety of activities for adults and children, including face painting, balloon art, a bouncy house, a mechanical bull and games. Animal and insect exhibits provide hands-on learning experiences for all ages.

Health screenings and wellness information also is available.

Sponsored by NRCC’s Faculty Assembly and NRCC Educational Foundation, the event and all activities are free and open to the public in 117 Edwards Hall.

Written by: Editor on February 18, 2019.

Comments

comments