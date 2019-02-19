No more room at the animal shelter

The Pulaski County Animal Shelter is at full capacity. According to sources at Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC), animals have lately been turned over to the shelter for a variety of reasons which include the death of the pet owner, the pet owner being placed in a nursery home and pet owners moving out of state or into apartments that don’t allow pets. There are also some strays that have not been claimed.

Most of these dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered and are up-to-date on vaccines. PACC has been working with other rescue shelters but they too, are filled to capacity.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet is welcome to check out the wide assortment of dogs, cats and other critters at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter located at 80 Dublin Park Road in Dublin. Currently there are Jack Russel Terriers, a cocker spaniel mix, small hounds, large hounds, german shepherds, Lab mixes and pit mixes. For more information, see the dogs listed at PACC Rescue on Facebook or call 674-8359.

As the shelter is now full, members of PACC want the public to know that by adopting a pet, “You will be saving a life.”

