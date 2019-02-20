By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
New River Conservancy is seeking persons or organizations with an interest in the New River to make presentations or display posters at the bi-annual New River Symposium this spring.
The symposium is April 11-12 at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. This year’s theme is “The New River: Through the Lens of Sustainability.”
Persons or organizations with professional or amateur interest in the river are invited to submit proposals for 15- to 20-minute presentations or for posters to be displayed during a poster session and reception.
Proposals should include a 200-word abstract, 50-word biographical sketch, and indication whether the proposal is a presentation or poster. The deadline to submit proposals to symposium@newriverconservancy.org is March 1.
Past presenters and have included teachers, researchers, community leaders, government officials, stewards, river keepers, planners, boaters, birders and anglers.
Symposium registration also is open at http://newriverconservancy.org/nrs.php. Due to sponsor donations, students can register for free.
New River Conservancy is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1976, to protect the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed.
The 360-mile-long New River flows through North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia before joining Gauley River to form Kanawha River in West Virginia.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login