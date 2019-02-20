New River Symposium presenters sought

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Conservancy is seeking persons or organizations with an interest in the New River to make presentations or display posters at the bi-annual New River Symposium this spring.

The symposium is April 11-12 at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. This year’s theme is “The New River: Through the Lens of Sustainability.”

Persons or organizations with professional or amateur interest in the river are invited to submit proposals for 15- to 20-minute presentations or for posters to be displayed during a poster session and reception.

Proposals should include a 200-word abstract, 50-word biographical sketch, and indication whether the proposal is a presentation or poster. The deadline to submit proposals to symposium@newriverconservancy.org is March 1.

Past presenters and have included teachers, researchers, community leaders, government officials, stewards, river keepers, planners, boaters, birders and anglers.

Symposium registration also is open at http://newriverconservancy.org/nrs.php. Due to sponsor donations, students can register for free.

New River Conservancy is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1976, to protect the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed.

The 360-mile-long New River flows through North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia before joining Gauley River to form Kanawha River in West Virginia.

