After a long battle with Parkinson’s, our precious mother, Nancy Johnston, walked through the pearly gates into the loving arms of her Savior.

She was greeted by her parents Arnold and Sarah Welch; brother and sister, J.C. Welch and Linda Muncy, and son, Jeff Johnston.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Husband, Daniel Stuart Johnston; children, Timmy and Cindy Johnston, and Scott and Jennifer Ratcliff; grandchildren, Jared and Carlee Ellison, Levi and Lauren Johnston, Rob and Sara Abbott, Jack Ratcliff, Shelby Ratcliff, Jessey Johnston and Abigail Johnston; great-grandchildren, Waylon Abbott and Everly Ellison (arriving soon); loving brothers, Buddy and Neecia Welch, Ronnie and Carla Welch, Gary and Vicki Welch; sister-in-law, Mary-Etta Johnston, and brother-in-law Leon Muncy. Nancy loved her many nieces and nephews, and her Bristol family.

Her family would like to give a HUGE thank you to the nurses and staff of Highland Ridge Rehab Center who have loved and cared for her for nearly 5 years.

We anxiously wait to see her precious face again.

Funeral services are Monday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Linkous officiating. Burial follows in Thornspring Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Sunday afternoon, 4-6, at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

