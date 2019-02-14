Most grading work completed at PCMS

By WILLIAM PAINE

Despite the wet weather, progress on the new Pulaski County Middle School steadily continues.

Grading work continues off campus as crews have begun installing a water line, which will stretch from the top of Hatcher Road down to the site of the new school. A utility line associated with Verizon was also recently laid along the highway leading to the school entrance. In addition, grading of the bus loop and surrounding parking areas of the building pad have been completed.

The general contractor on the job, Branch and Associates, has begun readying the main building pad in preparation for laying the school’s foundation. In early February, work crews were able to pour some concrete footings at the site before the weather turned wet again.

Blasting work at the main campus area is now terminated.

With the exception of the football and track fields, all grading work for the main campus area has been finished. Grading for these athletic fields is scheduled to take place in early spring. According to the plan, all grading work, including forming the asphalt trails and grass seeding will be completed by this summer.

Work on the construction of the main campus building began in mid-December of last year and construction is projected to be finished by July 2020.

The total project budget is $46,734,176.

