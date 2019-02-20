Midlothian man held on sex charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Midlothian man is being held without bond on multiple sex offenses in Radford.

According to Radford spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, James Andrew Bishop, 53, was arrested by Richmond Police Department earlier this month on indictments handed down by a Radford grand jury Dec. 14.

Bishop is charged with four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated individual, court records show.

Wilder said the incident for which Bishop is charged occurred Sept. 29 in the 1200 block of Grove Avenue, but no details of the incident are being released.

Bishop is to appear in Radford Circuit Court Feb. 22 to advise the court regarding his legal representation.

