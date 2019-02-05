Men face life in July armed robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two men who robbed an individual at gunpoint last summer entered into plea agreements Monday that could potentially draw life terms.

Dorrien Shaquon Miller, 19, of Pulaski, and Meliza Juan Prim, 24, of Christiansburg, entered into bare plea agreements that resulted in some charges being dismissed, but the agreements do not set forth recommended sentences.

Prim pleaded guilty to robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, while Miller pleaded no contest to the same charges. Charges against both men of conspiracy to commit robbery and one misdemeanor charge against Miller for carrying a concealed weapon were not prosecuted.

Background reports will be completed on both men prior to sentencing May 6 at 1 p.m.

According to evidence summarized by Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor, Pulaski police were dispatched to Deerfield Drive July 22 to a report of an individual who had been robbed.

The victim told police he was outside when a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up next to him and two men exited the vehicle. One of the men, who he knew and identified as Miller, pointed a green revolver at him as Prim approached, showing a black pistol tucked into his waistband.

Miller forced the victim to the ground and continued to point the pistol at him as an iPhone and other less valuable items were taken from him, Fleenor said. The men then got back inside the Tahoe and left the scene.

Fleenor said an officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle on a side street while officers were interviewing the victim. Police approached the vehicle and found Prim, Miller, two females and a young child inside.

Green and black handguns, 9 mm ammunition, a backpack and the victim’s iPhone were recovered from the vehicle, Fleenor said. He said Prim claimed ownership of the backpack, black handgun and ammunition. The iPhone and green firearm were found in Miller’s position.

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony carries a mandatory sentence of three years in prison. Robbery carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Other than the mandatory sentence, it will be up to Circuit Court Bradley Finch to decide how much prison time to impose in Prim’s and Miller’s cases.

