‘Mattress’ another success for PCHS drama

The Pulaski County High School drama department, under the direction of Mr. Jeff McCoy, finished up their latest offering with a final show Sunday of the classic “Once Upon a Mattress.” The original was based on the book by Jay Thompson, Marshall Barer and Dean Fuller and was presented with permission of the Rogers and Hammerstein Musical Library. The cast presented six showings of this production between Jan. 26 and Feb. 3. Over 40 students were involved in the production, which is one of six the drama department will present this school year. The parts were played by different cast members on different nights, adding yet another degree of difficulty to the task. In this photo Prince Dauntless (played by Cody Talbert this night) dances with his hopeful bride, Princess Winnifred, the night before she is to attempt “the test” to see if she is worthy to marry the prince.

