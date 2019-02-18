Mary Ruth Owens Cox

Mary Ruth Owens Cox, age 79 of Snowville passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the New River Valley Medical Center.

Born June 17, 1939 in Snowville, she was the daughter of the late Avery James Owens and Beulah Mae Boothe Owens. Mary Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She was a member of Faith Bible Church and her passion was helping other people. Her life included time spent being a supportive partner of the family dairy farm and making good home cooking. She treasured family time relaxing at Claytor Lake and hosting friends and community members at Owen’s Store.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Theodore “Ted” Gerald Cox, Jr.-Snowville; children T. J. Cox and wife, Donna, Snowville; Mark Cox, Snowville; Rita Cox Weimer and husband Scott, Radford; grandchildren Sue Ellen Cullip and husband, Darrin; Braxton Cox and wife, Brenna; Carley Cox, Sara Cox and Rylan Weimer; great grandchildren Lily, Addy and Harper Cullip.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., February 19, 2019 at Faith Bible Church,110 LaGrange St., Pulaski with Rev. Jim Linkous officiating. Interment will follow in Dishon Cemetery, Snowville.

The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., February 18, 2019 at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be given to Faith Bible Church, Pulaski.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Virginia is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 18, 2019.

Comments

comments