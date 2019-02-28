Man on indefinite probation for cruelty

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man who the prosecution says beat and severely injured a dog is on indefinite probation and must perform community service.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor had charged Jason Randolph Nester with misdemeanor animal cruelty and felony torturing of an animal. However, he asked that the felony be dismissed because state law requires the animal to die and, in this case, that wasn’t the case.

Although the dog was left for dead, Fleenor said it survived its injuries and is now doing well, living with a family in Maryland.

Nester pleaded no contest to the animal cruelty charge, meaning he wasn’t admitting guilt, but acknowledges evidence would be sufficient for a conviction.

Under a plea agreement, Nester received a suspended maximum 12-month jail sentence, is required to do 50 hours of community service, and will be placed on indefinite supervised probation through community corrections. Once the community service is completed, the supervised probation will become a requirement Nester keep the peace and be of good behavior until the court releases him from probation.

