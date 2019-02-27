Man killed after truck hydroplanes

Staff Report

DICKENSON COUNTY — An 82-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday after his pickup truck hydroplaned on a wet road and crashed into a river.

Virginia State Police say Homer W. Deel of Bee was westbound about 10 a.m. on Route 80 when he lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 on the wet road. The truck exited the left side of the road, struck a tree and flipped over an embankment before coming to rest upside down in a river.

Deel, who was trapped inside, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is continuing.

