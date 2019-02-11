Man guilty of wounding girlfriend

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man will serve a little more than a year in prison for hitting his girlfriend in the head last summer and then threatening her with a firearm.

Jamie Christopher Burcham, 46, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court to one count each of unlawful wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon and brandishing a firearm. The pleas were part of an agreement that resulted in dismissal of another count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault (third offense).

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said Pulaski police responded to Dora Highway June 17 and spoke with a complainant who told them she believes her boyfriend was using drugs when he awakened. He said the woman indicated Burcham jumped on top of her and hit her in the head, causing it to bleed; then made a threatening statement to her while holding a rifle.

Fleenor said the complainant left the residence and went to a friend’s house to call police. When police questioned Burcham, he denied being in possession of a firearm that day, but indicated it might have his fingerprints on it because he cleaned it a few months earlier.

In accordance with the plea agreement, Judge Bradley Finch sentenced Burcham to a total of nine years, 12 months. All but a year and two months was suspended. Burcham will be placed on five years of supervised probation upon release from custody. He also must undergo a substance abuse assessment and comply with any treatment that might be deemed necessary.

