Luther V. Vaughn

Luther V. Vaughn, 82, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 25, at his home in the presence of his family.

He was born in Carroll County, Va., March 20, 1936, and was the son of the late Luther T. Vaughn and Gladys V. Millirons. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda V. Lindsey.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Hazel B. Vaughn; sons and wives, Rickie and Debora Vaughn and Joseph and April Vaughn; daughters, Debra Vaughn and Alice V. Gallimore; grandchildren, Anthony, Rick, Ashley, Gary Lee, Cary, Amber and Emily; nine great-grandchildren, and sister, Twila Hamm.

Funeral services are Friday, March 1, at 1 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Linda Hale officiating. Burial follows in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. The family is receiving friends Thursday evening, 6-8, at Stevens Funeral Home.

Written by: Editor on February 27, 2019.

