Lonnie Robert Prim

Lonnie Robert Prim, age 61, of Allisonia, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

Born Sept. 5, 1957, in Bluefield, W.Va., he was the son of the late James Beauford Prim and Margaret Ann Safewright Prim. His brothers, Lewis Thomas, Arthur Buford, John Jr., Timothy Dean Prim; sister, Della Mae Prim, and granddaughter, Alyya Prim, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay Prim of Allisonia, Va.; children, David Maurice Baker of Pulaski, Va., Jessica Christina and Ruth Diane Prim of Allisonia, Va., and Daisy Shianna Prim of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Jevon DeShay Prim, Santanna Kay Prim, Demeatruis Kelsaw and Calyha Kelsaw; brothers, Clyde Vernon (Wanda) Prim of Pulaski, Va., and Vernon Andrew Prim of Maryland; sisters, Pearlena Peoples of Pulaski, Va., Tammy Jean (Kenneth) Jones of Bedford, Va., Mary Rena Prim of Aberdeen, Md., and Margie Ann and Michael Earnest Sawyer of Pulaski, Va.; special in-laws, Walter Wayne Baker and Debbie Elaine Johnson, and special neighbor, Michael Cox, thanks for all his help. He was beloved and cherished by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, with Dr. Karen Black officiating. Interment follows at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time at the church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2019.

