Locals among new State Police grads

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two area men are among 80 new Virginia State troopers slated to graduate from the agency’s 129th Basic Session Friday in Richmond.

Upon graduation, Gary Lee Gallimore II, 32, of Dublin will begin his VSP career in Accomack County, while the first assignment for Dakota Cole Mabe, 27, of Wytheville is Warren County.

Mabe, a graduate of Radford University, was employed by New River Valley Regional Jail for two years before entering Virginia State Police Academy.

The graduation ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy, 7700 Midlothian Tpk., in north Chesterfield County. Special guests include Gov. Ralph Northam and Ryant Washington, deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security.

The graduates received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction. More than 100 different subjects were included, such as defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics, leadership, survival Spanish, professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, office survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

Basic training began July 25. The graduates come from every corner of Virginia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The new troopers report to their assigned area Monday. They’ll then spend six weeks working with a field training officer to learn their patrol area.

