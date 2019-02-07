Local students recognized for college excellence

By DAVID GRAVELY

Several universities have released the names of local students who have been recognized for outstanding performance in the classroom.

James Madison University has announced their lists of students who have excelled for the Fall 2018 session and five area students have been named to those lists.

Two area students have been named to the Dean’s List. Those students are Samantha Amey and Abigail Hodges of Pulaski County.

To be named to this list, students must be considered by the registrar as carrying a full time course load of graded credit hours and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Three other local students have been listed among those on the President’s List. Those students are Courtney Beville of Pulaski County and Samuel Coulson and Elizabeth Woods of Radford.

To be named to this list, students also be considered by the registrar as carrying a full time course load of graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.90 or above.

Clemson University has announced that Makayla D. Hudson of Dublin has been named to the President’s List for their Fall 2018 semester. Hudson is majoring in genetics at Clemson.

To be named to the President’s List at Clemson University, students must achieve a 4.0 GPA.

Virginia Tech has announced that Rose C. Oglesby of Draper has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Oglesby, a senior majoring in HD in the College of Liberal Arts, has achieved this goal for three consecutive semesters.

To qualify for the Dean’s List at Virginia Tech, students must complete at least 12 credit hours graded on the A-F option and earn at least a 3.4 GPA on the 4.0 scale during the semester.

