Local scouts win the Klondike Derby

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A regional Klondike Derby scouting event took place last weekend at Camp Powhatan and Pulaski’s Boy Scout Troop 249 took home first place.

A total of nine Boy Scout troops within this district participated in the derby, including Troop 704 out of Concord, North Carolina, which hosted this year’s event. Next year, Pulaski’s Troop 249 will host, as the winner from one year always play host to the Klondike the following year.

The Klondike Derby is an annual event held by the Boy Scouts of America which is based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush. BSA units have been running Klondike Derbies since 1949.

As part of the competition, participating Boy Scout troops must perform a series of tasks meant to mimic the ordeals of those who went north in the great Klondike gold rush.

The day began with map/GPS and gun range training, while the hosting troop and their leaders inspected sleds that the other scouts had constructed for the event. Each sled was required to have certain equipment, including a hatchet and various first aid supplies among other items.

After sled inspection, the scouts were required to visit a series of stations, where they would perform a task and then be graded on their performance.

First up was the shooting station where each scout had 10 chances to hit a target with a .22 caliber rifle. The next station required the scouts to perform a sled race where one scout rode the sled while the other scouts in the troop pulled him along a course. Since this was the Klondike Derby, all sleds were equipped with runners and not wheels, which works much better when there is snow on the ground. There was none at this race but this did not hinder the enthusiasm of the scouts of Troop 249.

The First Aid and Rescue station required the scouts to locate two hidden victims, one in the woods and the other by the dam. Scouts then were required to identify and treat their “injuries,” stabilize the victim and then move the victim back to the station. Rescuing the victim at the dam required the scouts to haul their sleds with all their gear up a steep 50-foot embankment.

The “Bearmuda Triangle” station had three parts. For the Bear Bag Area part, scouts had to hang a bag of their food on a high tree limb so that a bear could not get to it. For the emergency shelter part of this station, scouts had to pick a site and build their shelter. To do this, they had to follow the Outdoor Code and “Leave No Trace” principles, which required them to build their shelter without cutting live trees.

The cooking area part of this station required scouts to make a cooking area which was separate from their sleeping area, as well as being away from stored food.

The last stop of the Klondike was the Bear Cave station. To complete this multifaceted station, members of each troop were blindfolded, except for one senior patrol leader who guided his team through a dark room filled with obstacles. These blindfolded teams were charged with retrieving an item and were ordered to be stealthy while doing so. If they were too noisy or bumped into things, they would wake the sleeping bear. The hosting troop had bear growling sounds recorded for those who did get too loud.

The team then had to take their sled across an area with obstacles over two feet high. In another exercise, team members had to get their sled across the “ice” while trying not to touch certain areas, which would cost them points.

The Scoutmaster for Troop 249 is Archie Boothe, but he was unable to attend the event. The assistant scout masters in attendance were Warren Crandall, Eric Sealander, Allen Palmore.

Scout Troops in attendance included: Troop 249, Troop 188, Troop 281, Troop 5, Troop 158 Boys, Troop 158 Girls, Troop 58, Troop 244 and Troop 704.

Troop 249 meetings are Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian church on the corner of 3rd and Jefferson. All boys are welcome.

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2019.

Comments

comments