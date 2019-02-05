Local high schooler duly fulfills job of vice president

By WILLIAM PAINE

SkillsUSA week began Monday and for Pulaski County High School senior Kaylee Corvin, that means a trip to Washington D.C. to fulfill her duties as the National Vice President for that organization.

SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. This organization consists of more than 300,000 students with more than 19,500 local chapters and 52 state and territorial associations.

The goal of SkillsUSA, which was formed in 1965, is to empower its members to become world class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.

“We’re a partnership between students, teachers and industry working to ensure America has a skilled workforce,” said Corvin.

To join SkillsUSA, Pulaski County High School students must be enrolled in one of the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes.

“I started SkillsUSA in my 10th grade year,” said Corvin. “I’m in cosmetology class, which allows me to be in Skills USA.”

That year, Kaylee Corvin ran for election as a SkillsUSA Virginia State officer. The SkillsUSA governing body in Virginia is called the House of Delegates. As a state officer for SkillsUSA, Corvin participated in leadership training courses, attended events and even met with members of congress to promote Skills USA. She evidently excelled in this.

“In the House of Delegates there is a huge campaign process before you can get voted on,” Corvin explained. “You have to do an interview and you have to take a test before the committee says, ‘OK, this person can actually run as a candidate.’ By the next summer, my state chose me to be the national officer candidate.”

Last year’s national convention in Louisville drew approximately 20,000 SkillsUSA members who participated in competitions focusing on their areas of CTE study.

“There are competitions like welding, manufacturing, cosmetology and construction and you also have competitions like public speaking and job interviews,” Corvin recounted. “There’s also a ton of different organizations and businesses that come and we have a career fair where the competitors can bring their resumes and get hired on the spot by different employers.”

As these competitions went on, 28 candidates for SkillsUSA national office vied for leadership positions.

“As a candidate you have to go through three days of giving different speeches and answering a series of problematic questions,” said Corvin. “They ask you how are you going to represent members of SkillsUSA and then you answer in front of the crowd.”

Apparently she did well as she was elected Vice President of the SkillsUSA last summer. Now the she has been elected, her duties as a member of the organization have changed.

“I competed as a state officer in contemporaneous speaking last year but as a national officer I can’t compete and so my job now is to encourage the competitors and promote SkillsUSA. I’m a spokesperson on behalf of the organization. I’ve had the opportunity to travel around the country and do public relation events like this one.”

By the time she finishes high school, Corvin will be a licensed cosmetologist but she plans to attend the University of Virginia this fall just the same.

“There’s always been this big divide between college and CTE students, but today it’s meshing all together,” Corbin extolled.

Corvin, for example, plans to open a hair salon for students in her dorm room at UVA, allowing her to give cheap quality haircuts to her fellow students. Meantime, she will be taking courses in Political Science with an eye toward obtaining her masters. From there she may choose to teach, or eventually go into politics. She may even spend some time working in a salon.

You don’t have to make cosmetology your career,” said Corvin. “It’s a fun thing that you can have with you all of your life. I might work at a salon during college to have a job.”

Whatever career path she chooses, Kaylee Corvin seems set for the future.

“In SkillsUSA, we’re learning leadership and teamwork and professionalism and those are the skills that we can take and transfer into any place you want to go to,” said the smiling senior.

