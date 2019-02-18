Lip Syncing for a good cause

By WILLIAM PAINE

Lip Sync Battles … they’re a thing now. Check them out on You Tube or better still, check them out in person at the Pulaski Lip Sync Battle of Giving. This latest fundraiser to support the YMCA of Pulaski County will take place Friday, Feb. 22, at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

But what is lip syncing? Lip syncing is essentially pretending to sing a pre-recorded song while moving to the music.

“It’s really all about the costumes and the dance,” said YMCA of Pulaski Executive Director Allison Hunter. ” We wanted to do something out of the box of what normally goes on in the town.”

“It’s different,” said YMCA Marketing Director Adam Pace. “This is something this area hasn’t seen. For one night it’s a chance for everyone to get out of their element and see someone outside of their nine to five life.”

“We’re bringing in local community members and we’re calling them celebs,” Hunter added. “What more could you want?”

Several organizations within the community have already signed up to participate.

“The police department, the sheriff’s office and the fire department, are going head to head,” said Hunter. “They all want to win the competition.”

After each performance, a jar will be passed around so that audience members can rate the last act by donating cash or checks to the YMCA. The winner of the competition is based on how much money is collected after each performance. Whoever raises the most money wins the contest.

Extroverts willing to gyrate onstage for a good cause take note, the deadline for entering the competition is Wednesday, Feb. 20., with full dress rehearsal Thursday. There is no entry fee for performers but wearing a flashy costume is advisable.

Doors open at the Pulaski Theatre for the Pulaski Lip Sync Battle of Giving at 6 p.m. with performances starting at 7 p.m.

The powers that be at the YMCA would prefer that attendees pay for tickets in advance, but tickets will be sold at the door for $15 for adults and $25 for couples. Ages 7 to 17 need only pay $10 and lip sync lovers under 6 will gain entry for free. To enter the lip sync battle or pre-order tickets call (540) 980-3671.

We’ve been here for 71 years,” said Pace. “We’ve been through the ups and the downs but we’re still here serving the community the best that we can. This is a chance for the community to give back to the YMCA and have a good time doing it.”

