Lead Girls Conference coming soon

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A Christian themed conference specifically designed for teenage girls is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 29 at Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin.

Before organizing the event, Tana Woodyard, a mother of two who owns Salon 11 in Dublin, had been thinking about the teenage girls of today for quite a while.

“We’re living in a time that’s very hard for these girls,” Woodyard stated. ” In this day and age, it just seems like these girls struggle. They struggle a lot with their image. They struggle a lot with fitting in but if you know who you are in Christ, you don’t worry about those things. It doesn’t matter what so-an-so says about me, when you follow His lead, you don’t worry so much about the world.”

A few months ago Woodyard felt a calling.

“Jesus very clearly brought me this vision months ago. I questioned myself over and over, ‘For goodness sakes Lord, why me?’ Then after questioning it for what seemed like forever I thought…well, why not me?”

The focus of the conference is to give these young women a positive image of themselves through the teachings of Jesus Christ. The conference will feature six guest speakers including Tammy Porter, Director of the Women’s Ministry at the Appalachian Conference IPHC. The four other speakers and one singer who will also appear at the event, are all millennial aged females who are from Southwest Virginia.

“All of the women I contacted had already been praying about finding some kind of platform, which is how He works anyway,” said Woodyard.

The Lead Girls Conference, which is subtitled Empowering Girls Through Christ, is scheduled to begin at Valley Harvest Ministries at 6:30, Friday March 29 but early registration for the event, which entitles participants to receive a gift bag, ends on Thurs. Feb 28.

Participants can register and get more information at leadgirlsconference.com

“We’re teaching them,” said Woodyard. “We’re sowing them with major seeds of the Lord.”

Written by: Editor on February 25, 2019.

