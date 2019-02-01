Lady Cougars win, move to 15-6

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

There were rough spots along the way, but the Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team earned their 15th win of the season Wednesday with a 50-46 win over the visiting Cave Spring Knights in the Cougar Den.

“We did some things well, but we also had a few moments out there tonight,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “I got a case of the ‘what ifs’ and decided to try some things. I should have stuck with what we were doing well and left well enough alone, but in the end we got the win so we’re happy. We have one more game left in the regular season, we’d like to go out strong.”

The game was tied at 13-13 at the end of the first period, but Pulaski County turned up the heat in the second. They outscored the Knights 15-6 to take a 28-19 led into the halftime break.

Cave Spring is not a team known for giving up, and they came out swinging to start the third period. The Knights won a low scoring third period 7-5. They kept the pressure on in the fourth, but despite getting close several times they just couldn’t finish and the Lady Cougars earned the win.

With the win the Lady Cougars move to 15-6 overall on the season and 6-5 in River Ridge District play.

“They kept coming, but our girls did a good job of keeping their cool and holding on there at the end,” Sutphin said. “We’ve had a lot of different players step up and do good things this season. If one girl has a down night, someone else seems to step up and fill that hole. People keep forgetting how young this team is. We have a ton of potential in our program right now. We’re going to focus on Salem for our final regular season game now and then we’ll take a look at how things might play out in the district tournament and the Region 4D playoffs. We’ll take it one game at a time, like we have all season, but I’m really proud of this team.”

Junior Maddie Ratcliff paced the Lady Cougars with a team and game high 20 points. She also added five assists and two steals to the effort. Junior Alaina Akers added 12 points, two rebounds and an assist. Freshman Ally Fleenor scored seven points and had eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. Freshman Erin Russell scored five points, had two rebounds and an assist. Senior Alicia Noble scored two points and a rebound. Freshman Courtney Cregger scored two points and had three rebounds. Junior Hannah Walson scored two points and had a rebound. Freshman Taryn Blankeship earned 14 rebounds, an assist and a block.

The Lady Cougar junior varsity team also earned another big win, dominating the visiting Knights 60-30. The win moves the younger Lady Cougars to 20-1 on the season and marks their 20th win in a row.

Eighth-grader Paige Huff led the way for Pulaski County with 17 points. Eighth-grader Keslyn Secrist was hot on her heels with 15 points and freshman Hailey Capps was the third Lady Cougar in double digits with 10 points. Eighth-grader Tori Vest added nine points. Freshman Sarah Crabtree added six points and eighth-grader Brooke Goble scored three.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to host Salem Thursday for senior night and the last game of the regular season. The seedings are tight in both the River Ridge District and Region 4D tournaments. The picture should be cleared up by Friday, we’ll have the details online and in our Sunday edition.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2019.

Comments

comments