Lady Cougars place three on All-Region squad

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The votes are in and three Pulaski County Lady Cougars have been recognized by the coaches of Region 4D for outstanding play this season.

Junior Maddie Ratcliff and freshman Ally Fleenor were selected s two of the eight first team players. They are joined by senior Madisyn Dalton and junior Abby Kennedy of Carroll County, senior Tiffany Carey of Jefferson Forest, senior Cara Helbert of Bassett, junior T.C. Younger of Charlottesville and senior Megan Grant of William Byrd on the first unit.

The second team is also made up of eight players, including junior Mya Hamlette of EC Glass, senior Sapphire Johns of GW Danville, sophomore Molly Warren of Jefferson Forest, sophomore Jess Antwi of Charlottesville, senior Kenda Robinson of Carroll County, senior Sydney Burton of William Byrd, junior Skyler Prosser of Blacksburg and sophomore Nadia West of Amherst County.

Junior Lady Cougar Alaina Akers was one of seven players to receive an honorable mention. She is joined by Jordan Robbins and Grace Patterson of LCA, Kennedy Scales of Salem, Lakesia Calloway of Charlottesville, Paris Pettit of Jefferson Forest and Jamiyah Henry of EC Glass.

The Region 4D Player of the Year was Madisyn Dalton of Carroll County and the Coach of the Year was Marc Motley of Carroll County.

Written by: Editor on February 28, 2019.

