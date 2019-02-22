Lady Cougars fall in Region final

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Defeat is a tough pill to swallow, but Friday the Lady Cougar basketball team stood on the court and watched as the Carroll County Cavaliers were presented the Region 4D Championship trophy after winning 44-36.

To say it was a tough night offensively would be putting it lightly. The Lady Cougars only connected on nine of 38 shot attempts in the game and three of nine three-point attempts. Of the 10 free-throw attempts, the Lady Cougars made good on nine.

“It was a tough night for us offensively,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “Some of that was us trying to make a play, some of it was us trying a little too hard. A lot of it can be attributed to Carroll County. They had a great plan to keep us off balance and on our heels. Coach Motley and his staff have a great program over there. It would have been great to pull out a win and earn some hardware, but it didn’t happen for us tonight. We’ll get back to work and start game planning for our next matchup. It would have been great to have another home game, but we’re excited for the opportunity to travel to play a new team.”

That team will be the Class 4 Region C Champions, the Loudoun Valley Vikings. They hold a record of 23-2 after defeating Millbrook 78-70 Friday in the region title game there.

The game Friday started off slow for both teams in Dublin, with the Cavaliers holding an 8-6 lead at the end of the first period. Carroll County outscored the Lady Cougars 13-7 in the second period to take a 21-13 lead into the halftime break.

Both teams continued to struggle in the third, with the Lady Cougars outscoring the Cavs 13-10 to pull within five points, 31-26, heading into the final period. Twice the Lady Cougars got within a point, but couldn’t get over the hump. Carroll County continued to cause the Lady Cougars problems in the fourth, despite a never give up attitude from the Lady Cougars. The Cavs won the final quarter 13-10 to seal the deal on the region crown.

Junior Maddie Ratcliff led the Lady Cougars with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Freshman Erin Russell continued to shine with ten points, one rebound and three steals. Freshman Ally Fleenor scored six points, earned 10 rebounds, one steal and a block. Freshman Taryn Blankenship scored three points, earned three rebounds and one assist. Freshman Courtney Cregger had two rebounds. Junior Alaina Akers had four rebounds and three steals.

Carroll County was led by Kenda Robinson with 14 points. Madi Dalton backed her up with 12 points. Caroline Giles added six. Laken Alley and Abigail Kennedy scored five points each. Kayla Shockley added the final two.

“Are we disappointed with the loss? If we weren’t, we’d be in the wrong business,” Sutphin said. “I keep having to remind myself that at times we have three freshmen on the floor at one time. That’s no excuse, that’s a fact. These girls have played this season in a way they can all be very proud of. We’re all excited about the future, but we’re not ready to be done with this season just yet. At this point, everybody who’s playing is good or they wouldn’t be there. We’re going to need to fix our scoring issues before next week. We’re going to need to get better if we want to keep going. The girls know that. Tonight we faced a good team. They were experienced and had been to the region title game four years in a row. Now we’ve been there too. Next week we’re going to the state tournament. We’re excited.”

The game time and location has not been announced as of press time. We will post updated information when it becomes available.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2019.

