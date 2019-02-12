Lady Cougars fall in OT to Patriots

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar basketball team came out ready to play, but foul problems late in the game were costly as Pulaski County fell to Patrick Henry 68-60.

“Man, what a high school basketball game,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said afterward. “That’s a pretty good ball team, no doubt, but I was proud of the way our girls came out and played tonight. We were right there in it until the fouls started to add up. That hurt us, but we won’t make an excuse. It was a great game and now we’ll start getting ready for the Region 4D tournament that starts Friday.”

The Lady Cougars trailed the taller Patriots 16-14 at the end of the first period, but outscored PH 14-11 in the second to take a 28-27 lead into the halftime break. Patrick Henry fought their way back in the third, outscoring the Lady Cougars 13-11 to hold a slim 40-39 lead heading into the final period.

The Lady Cougars did just enough in the fourth period, outscoring Patrick Henry 18-17, to tie the game with just seconds remaining on the clock.

They were able to do that despite having freshman starter Ally Fleenor on the bench next to freshman Taryn Blankenship. Tied at 57-57, the two teams went into overtime and junior starter Alaina Akers quickly joined the two freshmen on the bench after her fifth foul was called. With time running out, junior Maddie Ratcliff was called for her fifth foul as well, putting four of the starting five Lady Cougars on the bench.

Pulaski County was called for 34 fouls in the contest. Patrick Henry was called for 23 fouls. The Lady Cougars were good on 31 of 34 free throw attempts. Patrick Henry made good on 31 of 50 free throws.

Ratcliff led the way for the Lady Cougars with 26 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocked shots. Fleenor just missed a double-double with 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block. Akers ended the game with 12 points and two rebounds. Blankenship finished with seven points, 16 huge rebounds, one assist and on block. Freshman Courtney Cregger scored two points and earned 10 rebounds. Freshman Erin Russell had a rebound and senior Alicia Noble had four rebounds.

Serena Lytton led the Patriots with 25 points.

“Our girls don’t like to lose,” Sutphin said. “We’re getting that mentality and that’s a good thing, but when you sit back and look at how they played tonight you can’t help but be proud and impressed. They gave a very good veteran ballclub all they could handle out there. We’re going to get a day or so of rest and then start getting ready for LCA Friday. On a personal note, I just want to thank all of the fans and the student section for coming out like they did tonight. It was a great atmosphere and the girls loved it. Hopefully we can have that same type of crowd Friday.”

The Lady Cougars will host Liberty Christian Academy Friday in the first round of the Region 4D tournament. Game time Friday is set for 6 p.m. at Pulaski County High School.

