Keith selected as RU’s executive director of Faculty Development

Following a national search, Heather E. Keith, Ph.D. has been selected to serve as Radford University’s executive director of Faculty Development.

Keith currently serves as the associate dean of Teaching and Learning, director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, activity director of U.S. Department of Education (DOE) Title III Strategies for Student Success, professor of Philosophy and director of the Sustainable Liberal Arts General Education Program at Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Keith to Radford University,” said Associate Provost for Academic Programs Jeanne Mekolichick, Ph.D. “Her passion, expertise and experience as a teacher-scholar-administrator will help grow our faculty development support across the multiple dimensions of the professorate.”

As part of the national search, a search committee, comprised of numerous campus stakeholders, devoted countless hours to the overall process and engaged with many exceptional candidates. “We had an outstanding pool of candidates, and Dr. Keith really stood out,” Search Committee Chair Brad Bizzell, Ph.D. said. “She brings a unique background and set of skills to Radford University that align well with our strategic plan. The search committee is excited to have her join us.”

As executive director of Faculty Development, Keith will develop, implement and assess best-practice programming to support teaching and learning with particular attention to faculty development in student support strategies, high-impact practices and engagement of students from diverse backgrounds. Keith will also collaborate with academic colleges and departments to support strategic initiatives, outreach and impact.

Prior to serving as associate dean of Teaching and Learning, director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, activity director of DOE Title III Strategies for Student Success and director of the Sustainable Liberal Arts General Education Program at Green Mountain College, Keith served as department chair of Philosophy (2005-2011 and 2015-2016). While at Green Mountain College, she also served as professor of Philosophy (2005-present). In addition to her service at Green Mountain College, Keith served as assistant professor of Philosophy (1995-2005) and department chair of Social Sciences, History and Philosophy (2002-2003) at Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vermont.

Keith also served as a visiting scholar to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire (2001-2002) and as an instructor at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee (1996-1999).

Keith earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, a Master of Arts in Philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She will officially join the Radford family July 1, 2019.

February 25, 2019.

