Joseph William ‘Bill’ King

Feb. 17, 1937-Feb. 22, 2019

Joseph William “Bill” King, 82, born Feb. 17, 1937, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2019.

He is predeceased by his parents, Truman and Frances McCraw, and his loving son, Stephen Gregory King.

Bill began his professional career of 43 years as a pattern maker at Lynchburg Foundry in Radford, Va., and retired as a quality assurance representative, whose clients were Chrysler and Ford Motor Companies.

He was a family man, who enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting locally at Walnut Flats and Claytor Lake. His children learned from their skilled father to love the outdoors and to enjoy many water sports on the lake. Daughter Beth and son Steve also participated with their dad in many challenging games of nine-ball at the pool table, with Bill being the champion more often than not. Bill loved engaging people in heated discussions on many subjects and had a keen eye for details and debate. His quick wit could put a smile on many a face, even at that other person’s expense.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Patsy Davis King, to whom he was married for over 60 years. Other survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Leslie King; loving daughter, Beth King; grandchildren, Tyler William King, Lydia Katherine King, James Michael King, and Lauren Brooke King; a one-year-old great-granddaughter, whom he loved beyond words, Emma Grace Gooddall; brother, Jack, and sister-in-law, Linda McCraw; sister, Shirley, and brother-in-law, C.B. Morgan; other brothers- and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved.

Celebration of life services are Saturday, March 2, at noon, with visitation one hour before, at 11:00 a.m., at Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association.

The King family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

Comments

comments