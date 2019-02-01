Jamboree coming to NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College will host a Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree Saturday, Feb. 9, in Edward’s Hall. The event will feature the music of Truegrass and Sugar Run.

Truegrass is a bluegrass quintet that formed in 2004. Since then, the band has performed throughout southwest Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland and North Carolina. They perform high energy bluegrass music but are also known to perform ballads and some Gospel tunes. They have released CD’s that feature both bluegrass music and as well as gospel music with a bluegrass sound.

The band’s current members are Donny Pratter, guitar and vocals; Jack Wells, mandolin and vocals; Wayne Thomas, banjo and vocals; Dewey Long, fiddle; and Brian Dunford, bass and vocals.

Sugar Run, a band formed deep in the Allegheny Mountains, regularly performs in both the New River Valley and the Greenbrier Valley. They specialize in traditional Southern Appalachian and Piedmont styles of Bluegrass but they are also play Old Time, vintage country and Cajun music in their shows. The group includes Mike Johnson, banjo, guitar, mandolin, dobro and vocals; Bonnie Johnson, bass, fiddle and vocals; Geoff White, fiddle, guitar, mandolin and vocals; Rachel Johnson, fiddle; and Stanley Asbury, guitar and vocals.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Edwards Hall but doors will open to the event at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue. More information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club is available from Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625, and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2019.

Comments

comments