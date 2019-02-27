Jacob Andrew Pedigo

Jacob Andrew Pedigo passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, at the age of 23.

He was born Jan. 20, 1996, in Radford, Va. He is survived by his mother, Deborah Burchett Pedigo; father, Brandon Warren and stepmother, Jill Hall Warren; sister, Victoria Pedigo; brother, Elliott Pedigo; stepbrother, Bryson Hall; grandfather, Joel Burchett Sr.; grandmother, Peggy Brillheart Burchett; grandfather, Dr. Doug Warren; grandmother, Lydia Warren; uncle, Joel “JB” Burchett Jr. (Sharon); uncle, David Burchett; uncle, Rusty Warren (Shanda); uncle, Dr. Travis Warren (Sarah), and numerous loving great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

Jacob was technically creative, combining a love of technology and passion for music through music production. Throughout his youth Jacob was an active member of the New River Valley athletic community in little league football and youth wrestling. Jacob spent his high school years in Grundy, Va., where he discovered his love of robotics, participated in the Junior ROTC program, and attended Governor’s School. He was also a member of academic teams, key club, and FBLA. Jacob was an avid animal lover, cherished his time with nature, and was a true friend to all.

The family is receiving visitors Friday, March 1, at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., beginning at 5 p.m. A funeral service is being held Saturday, March 2, at River of Life Church in Dublin, Va., at 2 p.m., with Pastor Shawn Burchett presiding. A private burial for family only follows.

Written by: Editor on February 27, 2019.

Comments

comments