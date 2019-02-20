Is it too late to join the FFA?

By WILLIAM PAINE

Some clubs are more fun than others.

It’s national Future Farmers of America (FFA) week and students and faculty at PCHS are marking the occasion by dressing up each day in FFA themed outfits.

“We’ve been doing dress up day for the past two years, so this is the third year we’ve done it,” said PCHS Ag. teacher and FFA adviser Alison Jones.

Monday was boot day at PCHS and all 40 members of the FFA wore some type of boot to show their support. Tuesday was camouflage Day and FFA members, various faculty and even average students wore their camouflage gear in support.

But what is FFA week all about?

“FFA week promotes and brings awareness to the National FFA Organization and everything that it does to benefit our students,” said Alison Jones. “The FFA promotes leadership, personal growth and career success through classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience and club activities.”

What is now known as the FFA came into being in 1925, through the efforts of four agriculture professors at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). It was founded as the Future Farmers of Virginia but the name was changed to the Future Farmers of America in 1928. Today the National FFA Organization is among the largest youth organizations in America with nearly 670,000 members in 8,630 chapters throughout all 50 states.

Wednesday is Pulaski County FFA’s America Day, so red, white and blue clothing will likely be the predominant colors at school today. Thursday is Down on the Farm Day at PCHS, which means students can come dressed either as farmers or farm animals.

“It’s the first time we’ve done farm animal day,” said Jones. “I think we’ll have a good turnout of spotted Holsteins.”

Friday is FFA Spirit Day which should bring out big numbers of students dressed in blue and gold, the FFA colors.

Tuesday, FFA advisers and club officers baked 16 pies to give to PCHS teachers and staff to show their appreciation. Pie varieties included apple, peach cobbler, coffee cheese cake, pecan chocolate, pumpkin and pineapple upside-down cake. Since it was the FFA doing the giving, each pie included three agricultural facts about the ‘commodity’ in that pie.

According to Jones, there are about 40 members in the Pulaski County High School FFA. Historically speaking, membership is down but Jones has seen an uptick in membership in the last couple of years. That may have something to do with the popularity of Pulaski County FFA’s dress up days. They’ll have to count the farm animals who come to school Thursday to be sure.

