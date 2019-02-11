Input sought on parks, recreation plan

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you have ideas to offer on the future of parks and recreation in Pulaski County, the next two Wednesdays are important dates to note.

Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers says public input is being sought at two upcoming meetings for development of a 20-year Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The plan will set forth the future direction for parks and recreation programs and amenities.

Akers said the plan is important, so “we would really appreciate input about the future of our parks and recreation and what we offer our citizens.”

New River Valley Regional Commission is conducting an independent study as part of the planning process, so information collected at the meetings will be used in the study.

The two meetings are being held Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, 4-6:30 p.m., at the Pulaski County Administration Building on Third Street NW in Pulaski. Akers said the purpose of each meeting is to receive public input, so participants need only attend one of the meetings, if they so desire.

This is the second time public meetings have been held as part of the planning process.

