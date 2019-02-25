Incentives proposed for blight removal

Pulaski is proposing a new approach to tackling blighted properties: offering incentives for improvements and maintenance.

A public hearing is being held Tuesday, March 5, to receive comments on proposed amendments to Pulaski Code regarding incentives for repair and upkeep of blighted property. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the upper floor of the municipal building on First Street N.W. Public hearings begin shortly after the meeting convenes.

According to Chapter 38 of town code, it’s the responsibility of town citizens to keep their property “free of trash, refuse, debris, weeds and inoperative vehicles; and to remove or repair unsafe buildings; and to otherwise abate any public nuisance.”

A proposed amendment would have the building official, property maintenance official or fire marshal making a preliminary determination whether a property is blighted.

Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair said another amendment would establish a definition for “blighted property,” as there currently is no definition cited. If the amendments are approved, blighted property will be defined as “any individual commercial, industrial, or residential structure or improvement that endangers the public’s health, safety or welfare because the structure or improvement upon the property is dilapidated, deteriorated, or violates minimum health and safety standards.”

The biggest proposed change, though, is the inclusion of a section regarding “Revitalization Incentives.” The town states that incentives are intended “to maintain and improve property values” by incentivizing “upkeep, rehabilitation and restoration of blighted structures in a safe and healthful manner.”

Proposed incentives include:

Waiver of building permit fees up to $500.

Tax exemptions on increased property values resulting from rehabilitation. For commercial and industrial structures rehabilitation costs must be at least $10,000 and at least $5,000 for residential structures. The period of tax abatement in both cases is five years.

Grants of up to $5,000 may be available to owners of blighted buildings or those in danger of becoming blighted. The town must approve rehabilitation plans in advance and funds are limited to available funding.

