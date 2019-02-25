By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Pulaski is proposing a new approach to tackling blighted properties: offering incentives for improvements and maintenance.
A public hearing is being held Tuesday, March 5, to receive comments on proposed amendments to Pulaski Code regarding incentives for repair and upkeep of blighted property. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the upper floor of the municipal building on First Street N.W. Public hearings begin shortly after the meeting convenes.
According to Chapter 38 of town code, it’s the responsibility of town citizens to keep their property “free of trash, refuse, debris, weeds and inoperative vehicles; and to remove or repair unsafe buildings; and to otherwise abate any public nuisance.”
A proposed amendment would have the building official, property maintenance official or fire marshal making a preliminary determination whether a property is blighted.
Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair said another amendment would establish a definition for “blighted property,” as there currently is no definition cited. If the amendments are approved, blighted property will be defined as “any individual commercial, industrial, or residential structure or improvement that endangers the public’s health, safety or welfare because the structure or improvement upon the property is dilapidated, deteriorated, or violates minimum health and safety standards.”
The biggest proposed change, though, is the inclusion of a section regarding “Revitalization Incentives.” The town states that incentives are intended “to maintain and improve property values” by incentivizing “upkeep, rehabilitation and restoration of blighted structures in a safe and healthful manner.”
Proposed incentives include:
You must be logged in to post a comment Login