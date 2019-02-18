If you can be a part of the change then make that change

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

When looking over the accomplishments of Joe Sheffey, who grew up the son of a Baptist Minister in the New River community, one wonders how he had the time to be in leadership roles of so many organizations. By Sheffey’s count, he was, at one time, on 16 boards and commissions simultaneously. At first glance, one wonders if this is even possible and on second thought, one may ponder one’s own accomplishments and regret not being as motivated as the soft-spoken Sheffey.

Joe Sheffey served as chairman of the New River Resource Authority, the Economic Development Organization, the Red Cross, the Department of Social Services, the New River Valley District Commission, the Radford University Highlander Club, the Randolph Park Steering Committee and perhaps most impressively, the Chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

This is only a partial list as Sheffey served as director for many other organizations or as vice chairman or simply as a board member. He has also accrued an impressive collection of awards, the earliest being the Dublin High School Sportsmanship Award, which he received as a senior back in 1970.

“When I heard the name Joe Sheffey over the loud speaker, it kind of shocked me,” Sheffey recounted.

Sheffey grew up during the era of segregation and as a youngster attended the William Greshan Elementary School, which was in New River.

“You had three teachers,” Sheffey recounted. “Mrs. Alexander, who taught first and second grade, Miss Golden who taught third and fourth grade and then you had the principal, who also was a teacher, who taught fifth, sixth and seventh grade. When I grew up the guys that I played ball with on weekends were white students. It’s kind of odd that they would be going to Riverlawn and I would be going to William Gretchen but that was the way it was back then.”

Things were different. Most restaurants would not allow blacks to be seated, movie theaters were segregated and even as a Boy Scout, Camp Powahattan was off limits to Sheffey, except for certain days of the year, because of his skin color.

The sixties brought change as segregation was phased out. Sheffey’s older brother had attended the Christiansburg Institute but as that school was due to close, Sheffey decided to attend Dublin High School which had recently been desegregated.

“It was different at first because in most of my classes, I was the only black student,” said Sheffey.

In high school Sheffey delved into sports and several other school related activities.

“When you’re on a team, whether it be football, basketball or running track. The guys that I played ball with, they didn’t judge people on color as such,” said Sheffey. “It’s a team effort that way.”

Easing Sheffey’s transition were faculty and staff at Dublin High School who encouraged him. Sheffey lists football coach Dave Brown and basketball coach Sonny Smith as positive influences. Sheffey also recalls a particular school counselor, Mrs. Howe, who influenced him.

“She always encouraged me to go to college and she was one of the counselors that said you’d got a lot of potential,” Sheffey related.

Years later, Mrs. Howe’s daughter ended up teaching Joe Sheffey’s oldest daughter Jody when she was a first-grader at Riverlawn Elementary School.

“When she started first grade, after a week my daughter Jody said she wanted to be a first-grade teacher,” said Sheffey. “This is her 27th year of teaching first grade.

Both of Shefey’s daughters, Jody and Janel, are still teachers. He has known his wife, Jeannette Sheffey, his entire life.

“She lived in the New River community,” said Sheffey. “We started the first grade together. Her mother was my Cub Scout Den Leader.”

Sheffey admits that growing up, Jeannette was more of a friend than a sweetheart but that changed when the two went together to the Dublin High School Homecoming Court.

“She didn’t look like just a friend anymore,” said Sheffey smiling. The couple married in 1971.

Though there were many positive influences in Sheffey’s early life, two men stood out above the rest. The first is Joe’s father Ralph Andrew Sheffey Sr., who served as a Baptist Minister for over 60 years. Sheffey’s father was president of the PTA and would frequently take young Joe along with him on meetings. Back then, the PTA was segregated, just as the schools were and that meant meetings would often take place in Roanoke.

“I wondered, ‘why would he want to do that?’” Sheffey said. “But I realize today, that if you’re going to make a change, rather than being on the outside talking about the change, it’s better to be a part of the change.”

The second major influence, who Sheffey refers to as his mentor, was Eddy Crews.

“I never called him Eddy Crews, I always called him Mr. Eddy Crews,” Sheffey insisted. “He was the principal of the last two years that I was at Dublin High School.”

Crews was moving on to the newly formed New River Community College as admissions director. Though Sheffey tentatively decided to play football in college, Crews urged both Joe and Jeannette to attend NRCC. Both graduated in 1970 and began attending NRCC, such as it was, in the Fall.

“We had classes in churches in Dublin because the first building on campus was still under construction,” said Sheffey.

Sheffey retained a scholarship to pay for his tuition at New River and upon graduation from there, received a Rockefeller Grant to pay for his schooling at Virginia Tech. After graduation Sheffey began his career as a student teacher at Dublin High School.

“My plans were to be a teacher but once again Mr. Crews approached me and said ‘Joe, I know you want to be a teacher and you were involved in a lot of activities in high school. You were in the BETA club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the student government association.’”

Because of Sheffey’s involvement in so many student organizations, a pattern that he continued throughout his life, Crews thought Sheffey would be a good fit for the post of coordinator of student activities. Sheffey applied for the job and, likely through the influence of Crews, landed the position. Sheffey would spend the next 36 years working at NRCC, eventually transitioning to work as the school’s Financial Aid Director as well as head of the school’s veterans program.

Sheffey figures he played a role in helping many students get their education. Among his “favorite” students is Dr. N.L. Bishop who started out a police officer and who today is the President of the Jefferson College of Health in Roanoke.

In the late eighties Sheffey decided to run for the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. He was to be the first person of color to run for that office in Pulaski County.

“The first time I ran I got beat by 90 some votes,” Sheffey explained. “I said I’ll give it one more shot and had no idea that I would serve 28 years in that capacity.”

Sheffey’s 28 years of service is the longest period of time anyone has held that office in Pulaski County. For 20 of those years, Joe Sheffey was the Chairman of the Pulaski Board of Supervisors, which is the longest anyone has held that post in the county.

“I don’t look at that as a record to be held,” said Sheffey. “The important thing is the difference I made during those years I served on the board, not only for myself but for everyone … black students, white students, whatever. If I can make a difference, I’m going to try it.”

Sheffy’s term on the board was marked by an interest in education. “I always wanted to provide as much funding as we possibly could for the teachers, as far as their salaries or just the programs.”

Sheffey was also involved with renovating several schools in the county, always making sure that, if possible, they were equipped with full size gyms. He served during the boom and bust days of the furniture and textile industries in Pulaski County. Sheffey made concerted efforts to diversify the county’s economy and both the Phoenix Packaging factory and the Corona Candle factory came to Pulaski during his term.

When longtime relation Kirby Phillips asked why the New River community did not have sewer service, Sheffey successfully made efforts to make that a reality.

Sheffey was also deeply involved in the formation of Randolph Park. Mrs. Evelyn Alexander talked to him and board member Charles Cook about her plans to donate land that she owned near Dublin.

“She had mentioned several times to Charles and myself that she wanted to give this property to the county with the idea of having a recreational park,” said Sheffey.”She told me once that she had a dream that there’d be a facility in Pulaski county where senior citizens could use walking trails in the wooded areas and children would have water activities. Randolph Park was named after her father but I was happy to see before she passed that the water park was named after her.”

Mrs. Alexander would also speak to Sheffey in his capacity as NRCC’s Financial Aid Director.

“She’d say, ‘Mr. Sheffey do you know of any students that might need some help with tuition fees or books,’? I would find a student and she would bring the check over. I would have that student write a letter to make sure that student gave it personally. To me she’s one of the greatest people to ever live in Pulaski County because of Randolph Park and because she was a loving person.”

Sheffey also holds his wife Jeannette in great esteem.

“When my wife takes on a particular activity she puts a 100 percent in it,” Sheffey said.

Jeanette Sheffey is deeply involved in the Christmas Store, the Riverlawn Backpack Program and politics, as she served as the Vice Chair of the Pulaski County Democratic Party for six years. She campaigned heavily for Delegate Chris Hurst.

“I told Chris during the campaign that I think you’ve taken over my wife because she talks more about you than she does me,” Sheffey joked.

Sheffey has since retired from most all of the posts he once held. He still gives blood every 13 weeks, which is likely a result of his stint of being Chairman of the local Red Cross. Sheffey recognizes the encouragement that helped him succeed especially in his younger years and hopes to continue that tradition.

“If I can just emulate what they’ve done for myself and my wife and to do the same with the young people in my community, that’s what’s keeps me going.”

Today Joe Sheffey still recalls the lessons taught to him by his father and his mentor.

“If you see something that’s not quite right, be involved with it to make it right and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Written by: Editor on February 18, 2019.

