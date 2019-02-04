Hokie Bird statue with local ties stolen

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — Authorities are reaching out to the public in an effort to find a stolen Hokie Bird statue created by a former Pulaski County High School art teacher.

Debbi Martin, an art teacher at PCHS in the 1990s and early 2000s, created the statue called “Carnival of the Mind” in 2006 as part of Virginia Tech’s Gobble de Art.

According to Blacksburg Police Lt. John Goad, the statue was stolen from in front of Tech Bookstore. It was reported missing around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Reportedly there were three SUVs in the area at the time of the larceny,” Goad says in a press release. One of the vehicles was dark colored and the other two were white.

Anyone having information on the larceny or the statue’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or CIU@blacksburg.gov. Anonymous tips may be left at 540-961-1819.

