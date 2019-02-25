Helping the four-legged friends

Courtesy photo

Pulaski Senior Center clients and town of Pulaski staff, police and firefighters came together to donate about $350 in supplies to Humane Society of Pulaski County Friday. Dog and cat food and treats, cat litter, toys for cats and dogs, blankets, towels and bathmats were donated. Pictured during the delivery are (front row from left) Police Sgt. Sarah Grim and her dog, Sadie; Lola Telowitz; Nora Hopkins; Emma Christley; (back row) Marion Wojcik, town managers office; Amy Hopkins, Pulaski Senior Center assistant; and Nelson Wert Sr. and Ed Crone, Pulaski Senior Center aids.

Written by: Editor on February 25, 2019.

