Harvey Edward ‘Bud’ Charlton

Harvey Edward “Bud” Charlton, age 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home.

Born June 26, 1938, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Frank Leo Charlton and Lillie Mae Ratcliff Charlton. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Madeline Chinault, and sons, David Charlton, Shannon Charlton and Harvey Charlton Jr.

He was an employee of Fontaine Industries and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Bud had a very friendly, outgoing personality and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Charlton of Pulaski, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Deno Tuck of Dublin, Va.; brother, Marvin Jackson and wife Barbara of Rising Sun, Md.; sisters, Dora Lee Ragar of Darlington, Md., Lucy Guinn of Northeast, Md. and Margaret Hall of Rising Sun, Md., and many nieces, nephews and friends, especially those at Fontaine.

The family requests that family and friends join them in a celebration of Bud’s life at a graveside service Monday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery, with Pastor Shawn Burchett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials for Bud be sent to Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC), 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, VA 24084 (PayPal) – paccrescue@gmail.com. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2019.

