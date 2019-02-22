Grant approval will fill two more storefronts

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If Pulaski’s application for an Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grant receives approval, two more vacant downtown storefronts will spring to life in a few years.

Steve Critchfield of West Main Development and other partners are proposing to turn two storefronts at 67 and 69 W. Main St. into a “tap house and gathering place” serving micro-beers produced throughout Southwest Virginia.

The town owns the property, consisting of a single building, but issued requests for proposals for its redevelopment. That’s where Critchfield stepped in. West Main Development already is redeveloping two other properties that will house Next Level Virtual Reality and Crescent City Café.

Catherine Van Noy of Pulaski on Main said the grant funder, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), is encouraging the town to apply for an IRF grant this year. Van Noy also serves as the town’s grant writer.

“We have watched this opportunity relative to 67 and 69 W. Main St. for a number of years. Thirty percent of the score is readiness, so we always felt as if we had a proposal that wasn’t quite there. This year we’re confident we’re in a very good competitive position with this, so we’d like to submit,” she told members of Pulaski Town Council this week.

“We have been encouraged by the funder to submit this year because they’ve been watching us and … they’ve been investing a lot in downtown Pulaski,” she added.

The purpose of IRF grants is to put unused and blighted structures into reuse. Van Noy said the town can apply for up to $600,000, but is seeking $550,000 due to the projected development cost of $1.1 million.

If the grant is received, the town will turn the funds into a revolving loan and loan them to the developer. It is up to the developer to provide a required one-to-one match. According to a resolution authorizing application for the grant, the developer is contributing $518,200 of the match and the remaining $31,800 will come from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Downtown Revitalization Project funds.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said no town money will be involved in the project.

As the developer repays the loaned IRF funds to the town, they can be used to support other development projects in town, according to Utt.

But, the grant has to be awarded to Pulaski first. Van Noy said, “It’s a pretty sweet deal and highly competitive — a lot of people go after it.”

Council unanimously approved application for the grant. The deadline to apply is March 1. It is anticipated grant recipients will be notified this summer. The project period is October 2019 through September 2021.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2019.

Comments

comments