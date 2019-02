Good Citizenship Award

William Paine/SWT

At the School Board Meeting Tuesday, Feb. 12, Elizabeth King led the School Board meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance. Elizabeth is a senior at Pulaski County High School and a member of the Criminal Justice Color Guard. She is a completer, after taking Criminal Justice I and II and serves as Ms. Anderson’s student aide this semester.

February 15, 2019

