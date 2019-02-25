Giles leads effort to start forensic program

Statistics show only 25-34 percent of sexual assault victims report their attacks. But, if support services are available nearby they’re more likely to come forward and use the criminal justice process, says local forensic nurse April Bennett.

In an effort to encourage more assault victims of all types to come forward, Giles County is spearheading the creation of a Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) program in partnership with Pulaski. The FNE would take photos of injuries and collect forensic evidence from victims for use in prosecuting their attacker.

Pulaski Town Council was asked last week to join with Giles in applying for a $1 million Victim Services Grant from Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to fund the program. The grant requires a match of cash or in-kind services, so Pulaski would need to commit to investing $100,000 in 2021 in order to establish a Pulaski FNE center.

A special called meeting is being held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in council chambers to take action on the request. The matter was tabled last week to give organizers a chance to approach Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski about coming on board and sharing in the $100,000 commitment. Council also suggested Dublin Town Council be approached.

Town council members were concerned about committing to contributing the full $100,000, especially since attack victims from the county and Dublin would be able to use the facility.

David Quesenberry, clerk of council, says a presentation is being made to the board of supervisors Monday night and to hospital officials earlier in the day Wednesday. “So by the time council has its called meeting … there should be much more information available on the county’s and the hospital’s stance concerning the program,” he says in a memo to council and Mayor David Clark.

Bennett says hospital officials have indicated they’re not interested in establishing the FNE center on hospital grounds.

According to Town Manager Shawn Utt, an abandoned building owned by the town at 72 E. Main St. is being considered for the center. Grant funds would be used to renovate the building and staff the facility.

Utt said he is confident the town could account for 50 percent of the required match through contribution and renovation of the building.

Asked how the center would sustain itself once the grant expires, Bennett said additional grant funds would be sought, in addition to potential use of state victim funds, possibly billing insurance for evidence collection and other outside sources.

According to information Bennett provided to council, in 2018 Pulaski Police Department alone responded to one child death, 21 sexual assaults involving nine adults and 12 minors, 12 child neglect and abuse reports, 59 domestic assaults, 218 verbal domestic incidents and 24 assault and battery cases.

Bennett points out those figures only represent cases in which the police were notified. She says many victims never report they were assaulted because they don’t feel comfortable going to the police or they have to drive to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center or Roanoke to see a forensic nurse.

Having a center in Pulaski, she said, would reduce the drive time for victims, who are already distraught, and give them an alternative to reporting to a police station, sheriff’s office or hospital, where they may fear encountering people they know.

Collection of forensic evidence can be a lengthy process — sometimes up to seven hours, Bennett says. That means local police officers have to leave the community for extended periods of time to meet with victims in Radford or Roanoke.

