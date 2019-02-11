Gertrude Alexander Holston

Gertrude Alexander Holston, age 90, of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born Oct. 11, 1928, in Sylvatus, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles Ingram Alexander and Minnie Hanks Alexander. Her husband, Robert Eugene Holston Sr.; sons, Robert Holston Jr., Larry Steven Holston and Michael Wayne Holston, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Alex) Wilkes of Dublin, Va., Wanda (Joe) Sanders of Huntersville, Va., Dennis Holston of Dublin, Va., Reginald (Missy) Holston of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren, Bradley (Michelle) Holston, Kimberly Holston, Christopher (Ann) Sanders, Aaron Sanders, Jacob Holston, Stefan Holston; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Nathaniel Alexander of Kent, Ohio, Clayborne (Shirley) Alexander of Max Meadows, Va., Atchley Alexander of Graham, N.C.; sister, Gailya Dillon of Ballard, W. Va., and daughter-in-law, Connie Holston.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Willie Overton officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Monday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

