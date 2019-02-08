Friends of Library holding book drive

Pulaski County Friends of the Library is holding a book drive during February in preparation for resuming its monthly book sales in March.

New and used books are being accepted during Book Drive Month so the group can continue providing “good, inexpensive and entertaining reading materials” for the community throughout much of the year.

Monthly book sales are held the first Friday and Saturday of each month at the group’s bookstore, across from Pulaski Library. They are held March through December, so they resume this year Friday and Saturday, March 1-2.

Proceeds from the sales are used to fund library programs and activities, including the Summer Reading Program, and staff professional development.

Those who wish to donate books can drop them off at Pulaski Library on Third Street NW or Free Memorial Library on Giles Avenue in Dublin. If more than two boxes of books are being donated, please call in advance. Pulaski Library’s telephone number is 980-7770 and Dublin’s is 674-2856.

Lance Hudnall, bookstore sale coordinator, can arrange to pick up donations of large numbers of books. Call 276-728-4626.

