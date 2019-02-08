Four Lady Cougars named to All-RRD team

By DAVID GRAVELY

It was the year of the underclassmen as four freshmen, four sophomores, nine juniors and seven seniors were announced Friday as the best of the best on the All-River Ridge District girls basketball team.

Four Lady Cougars were among those names listed.

Freshman Ally Fleenor and junior Maddie Ratcliff were selected as members of the first team. Joining them are sophomore Grace Hutson and Julie Moschella of Christiansburg, sophomore Zada Porter or Cave Spring, sophomore Savannah Derey and senior Serena Lytton of Patrick Henry and senior Sawyer Freeland of Hidden Valley.

No Lady Cougars were listed on the second team. Juniors Taylor Robertson and Kieera Mooney of Cave Spring, junior Hanna Allen of Christiansburg, freshman Kennedy Scales and junior Katie Evans of Salem, junior Moneshia Wright of Patrick Henry, junior Skyler Prosser of Blacksburg and sophomore Leilani Pickens of Hidden Valley did make that list.

Junior Alaina Akers and freshman Taryn Blankenship of Pulaski were named as honorable mentions. They are joined by senior Syleah Manns of Patrick Henry, freshman Abbie Baker and senior Kendra Bolen of Salem, junior Kendall Lewis and senior Hannah Carr of Christiansburg and senior Lauren Kupec of Hidden Valley.

Hutson of Christiansburg was selected as the River Ridge District Player of the Year and Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Regardless of the outcome of the River Ridge District title game Friday, the Lady Cougars will begin the Region 4D tournament Friday, Feb. 15 when they host Liberty Christian Academy (LCA). Game time for that matchup is set for 6 p.m. at Pulaski County High School.

