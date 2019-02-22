Food City expanding to Radford

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Radford City announced Friday Food City will serve as the anchor tenant for what is planned to be a “much larger development” at the northeast intersection of Tyler Avenue and Rock Road.

“We are excited to welcome Food City to the Radford community and appreciate the investment from Price-Williams Realty,” said City Manager David Ridpath. “This project is one of the largest commercial/retail investments in many years and we are excited for the impact it will bring to Radford.”

Ridpath is referring to a $7 million investment the realty company is expected to make in “Tall Oaks Crossing” shopping center. Construction on the Food City project is expected to begin May 1, with completion in December.

Food City, based in Abingdon, has a chain of 130 stores, including one in Pulaski. According to a press release from Radford, the new store will create an estimated 50 full-time and 100 part-time jobs.

In addition to Food City, developers plan to recruit other commercial and retail businesses to fill nine outparcels. The 50,000-square-foot grocery store will include a fuel station, bakery/deli, hot food bar, sit down café, health and beauty department, locally grown produce and a full line of natural and organic items.

Food City celebrated its 100th year in business in 2018.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2019.

Comments

comments