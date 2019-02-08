Felonies reduced in Radford assault

RADFORD — A Wytheville man charged in an alleged 2016 rape in Radford pleaded guilty this week to two reduced charges of misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to Radford City Circuit Court records, Marcus Avery Hash, who will be 24 years old Tuesday, was sentenced to 12 months in jail on each of the convictions. He originally was charged with felony rape and felony aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated person.

Radford City Police Department said at the time of the October 2016 assault that the victim was a juvenile. The offense occurred in the 1100 block of Fairfax Street in Radford.

Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak did not respond to a request for information on the case before publication deadline.

