LONGS, S.C. — Eddie “Ed” Warf, 75, of Longs, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House after an extended illness.

Ed had flawless integrity, which earned him the nickname, “Honest Ed.” He was funny and ALWAYS put other needs in front of his own. Ed was a loving husband and father. He loved the Beatles, Elvis and the Redskins. He enjoyed watching TV and playing computer games. Ed is preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon (Warf) Firestone; brothers, Harold Quentin Warf and John Clyde Warf Jr; sisters, Ila Warf Dunford, Ethel Warf Collins, Gertrude Warf Phibbs and Freda Warf Edmonds.

Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen of Longs, S.C.; Son, Eddie A. Warf II of Longs, S.C; brother, Robert “Bobby” Warf and his wife Shirley (Rickey) of Dublin, Va.; sisters, Gladys (Warf) Ingram and Patsy (Warf) Hall, both of Pulaski, Va.; special niece, Sandy Turpin and her husband Paul; numerous nieces and nephews; adopted daughter, Kim Fortney and her husband Bill; special friends, Victoria and Robert Walker, and Godchildren, Laurel, Brandon and Grace. His devoted companion, his cat named “Dog,” seems lost without him.

A celebration of life service is Saturday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, S.E., Leesburg, Va., with Minister Certified Life-Cycle Celebrant Barbara Watts officiating. Inurnment is at Union Cemetery Leesburg, Va.

Helen would like to extend a sincere “thank you” to the staff of Embrace Hospice House for their support, care and understanding in South Carolina.

Helen has requested that donations be made in Ed’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. or Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org

