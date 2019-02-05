DWI charged in Sunday collision

BLACKSBURG — A Mt. Crawford man was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday after his car struck a motorcycle in Blacksburg.

Andrew Wallace Patton, 22, was southbound on Main Street when his sedan struck a motorcycle being operated by an adult and carrying a juvenile passenger, according to Lt. John Goad with Blacksburg Police Department. He said the motorcycle was westbound on Ellet Road and had just entered the intersection with South Main Street when the 3:25 p.m. collision occurred.

Patton was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Goad said the adult and juvenile on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names are not being released.

