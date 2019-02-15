Dunavant named Employee of the Month

The Employee of the Month for January 2019 is Robin Dunavant. In the citation from the school is stated, “Robin is the glue that holds the CTE Center together! She takes care of everyone- teachers, staff and students! Robin always thinks of others and does everything she can to keep the departments running smooth. We depend on Robin for more than just what she does for us professionally. She is family for us. In spite of personal adversity, Robin continues to maintain an uplifting attitude and impeccable work ethic. We have had multiple administrators in the CTE Center over Robin’s tenure as Administrative Assistant. With each new leader Robin adapts to their style and helps them do their best to meet student and faculty needs. Robin deserves our gratitude!”

